Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) Shares Up 6.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Braiin logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Braiin shares rose 6.4% on Thursday to $5.64, though trading volume was far below average at about 52,252 shares versus a 301,723-share daily average.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy and $10 target, while other firms issued Hold or Sell ratings. The overall consensus remains a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.
  • The company’s profile highlights an Australian AI/ML technology business focused on agriculture, property technology, and customer experience, with agriculture technology as its first commercial priority.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Braiin.

Shares of Braiin Ltd (NASDAQ:BRAI - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 52,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 301,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Braiin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Braiin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Braiin in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Braiin from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Braiin in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Braiin to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Braiin

Braiin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

Braiin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braiin Limited is an Australian technology company leveraging proprietary intellectual property and patented artificial intelligence/machine learning (“AI/ML”) technologies to deliver actionable insights across high-growth verticals: Agriculture, Property Technology, and Customer Experience as a Service (“CXaaS”). Our platforms are designed to address inefficiencies and drive data-backed decision-making across traditionally analog sectors. Our first commercial focus is on the agriculture technology sector, where we have successfully deployed our AI-powered solutions across multiple implementations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Braiin Right Now?

Before you consider Braiin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Braiin wasn't on the list.

While Braiin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
CETX: Where AI, Defense, and Opportunity Collide
CETX: Where AI, Defense, and Opportunity Collide
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines