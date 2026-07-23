Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) Shares Up 6.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Braiin Ltd (NASDAQ:BRAI - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 52,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 301,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

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Braiin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Braiin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Braiin in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Braiin from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Braiin in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Braiin to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Braiin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

Braiin Company Profile

Braiin Limited is an Australian technology company leveraging proprietary intellectual property and patented artificial intelligence/machine learning (“AI/ML”) technologies to deliver actionable insights across high-growth verticals: Agriculture, Property Technology, and Customer Experience as a Service (“CXaaS”). Our platforms are designed to address inefficiencies and drive data-backed decision-making across traditionally analog sectors. Our first commercial focus is on the agriculture technology sector, where we have successfully deployed our AI-powered solutions across multiple implementations.

Further Reading

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