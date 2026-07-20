Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brainsway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWAY

Brainsway Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.63 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Brainsway will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brainsway by 65.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brainsway by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,420 shares of the company's stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Brainsway by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,378 shares of the company's stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 163,925 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brainsway by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 272,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company's stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

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