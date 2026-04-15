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Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Trading 7.9% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Brainsway logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.9% to $16.16 on Wednesday on lighter-than-average volume (64,903 shares, down 68% vs. the 204,696-session average).
  • Analysts hold a consensus Buy with a $15.00 price target, though views vary—Zacks and Wall Street Zen upgraded while HC Wainwright trimmed its price objective to $15 and kept a buy rating.
  • Recent quarter beat estimates (EPS $0.14 vs. $0.11; revenue $14.55M vs. $14.02M); the company has a market cap of ~$611M, a P/E of ~62.5, and analysts forecast ~0.08 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.16. 64,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 204,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Brainsway in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Brainsway from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brainsway currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brainsway

Brainsway Trading Up 4.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $610.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,027 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company's stock.

About Brainsway

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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