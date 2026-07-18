Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.50.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 40.79%.The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 176,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,274,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 829,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 405,447 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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