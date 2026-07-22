Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31, Zacks reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,268,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -27.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 944,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 617,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 92,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 1,849,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,804,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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