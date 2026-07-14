Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.70. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.6250, with a volume of 54,713 shares changing hands.

Get LND alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LND shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LND

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $372.23 million, a PE ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

In related news, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $51,910.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 655,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,014.60. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,010 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 604.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas wasn't on the list.

While Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here