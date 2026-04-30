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Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Brave Bison Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brave Bison Group reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.94 and revenue of GBX 5,432 million, with a net margin of 3.39% and return on equity of 5.28%.
  • The stock traded up GBX 0.88 to GBX 74.38 on volume of 358,342 (vs. average 150,768), sitting slightly below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages (~GBX 75.50 and GBX 75.72) and carrying a market cap of £83.48m and a P/E of 46.49.
  • Liquidity appears modest (current ratio 1.04, quick ratio 1.21) while leverage is high, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 7.97.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 5,432 million for the quarter. Brave Bison Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

LON BBSN traded up GBX 0.88 on Thursday, hitting GBX 74.38. 358,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.72. The company has a market cap of £83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Brave Bison Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48 and a 1-year high of GBX 96.94.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company. Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era. With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world's most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

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Earnings History for Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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