Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.7647.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Braze from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.85. Braze has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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