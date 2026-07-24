Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.98. Braze shares last traded at $21.5620, with a volume of 52,649 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Braze's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Braze by 421.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company's stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,087 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. lifted its stake in Braze by 70.2% during the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 238.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,793,000 after purchasing an additional 892,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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