Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Up 6.8% - Time to Buy?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.2430. 241,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,017,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Braze from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm's revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Braze by 18.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Braze by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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