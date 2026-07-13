Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 6.3% - Here's Why

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.7160. 934,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,076,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Up 6.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Braze by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Braze by 532.2% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Braze by 36.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538,845 shares of the company's stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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