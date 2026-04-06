Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BFH. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore upgraded Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Bread Financial alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,196. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bread Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bread Financial wasn't on the list.

While Bread Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here