Brendan Mulligan Sells 18,741 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 18,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $469,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 987,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,739,169.44. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,817 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $126,687.10.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,817 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $136,321.10.

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Figma Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE FIG traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,877,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324,897. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Figma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Figma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIG

Key Headlines Impacting Figma

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About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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