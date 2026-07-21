Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Brenntag logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brenntag AG has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from eight brokerages, with one sell and seven hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is $12.80.
  • The stock was down 2.8%, opening at $13.21, and trades near the middle of its 12-month range of $10.19 to $14.97.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Brenntag posted $0.16 EPS, missing expectations of $0.18, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $4.29 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTGY. UBS Group raised shares of Brenntag from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brenntag from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Brenntag from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTGY

Brenntag Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BNTGY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.65. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brenntag Right Now?

Before you consider Brenntag, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brenntag wasn't on the list.

While Brenntag currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines