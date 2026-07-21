Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTGY. UBS Group raised shares of Brenntag from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brenntag from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Brenntag from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Brenntag alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTGY

Brenntag Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BNTGY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.65. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brenntag, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brenntag wasn't on the list.

While Brenntag currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here