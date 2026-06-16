Brett Jenkins Sells 301 Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Brett Jenkins sold 301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $51,413.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,986.38. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brett Jenkins sold 284 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $50,103.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brett Jenkins sold 397 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $72,420.74.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brett Jenkins sold 229 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $42,896.28.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 347,259 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,573.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 134,871 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,648.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,995 shares of the company's stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,027 shares of the company's stock worth $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 228,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company's stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,200 shares of the company's stock worth $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Nexstar Media Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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