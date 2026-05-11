Brian Lloyd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) insider Brian Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 226,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,682. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $71,910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $62,428,000 after acquiring an additional 536,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

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About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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