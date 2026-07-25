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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from eight covering firms, with seven buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 1-year price target is $24.80.
  • Recent analyst actions were mostly positive, including new buy or overweight coverage from Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer, and JPMorgan, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (d-) rating.
  • The stock last traded at $8.82, near its 50-day average of $8.20, with a market cap of about $706.6 million. The company also reported a quarterly loss of ($526.11) per share, and analysts expect it to post a full-year loss.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBOT opened at $8.82 on Friday. BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $706.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.39.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($526.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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