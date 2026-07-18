BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell" Rating

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.80.

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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Price Performance

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.39.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($526.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

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