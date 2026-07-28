BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $221.1540 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,442,028.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,636. This represents a 43.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 148,589 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $13,156,070.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,230.82. This trade represents a 94.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 432,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,633,740 over the last ninety days. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 200.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,693 shares of the company's stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 175,918 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Further Reading

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