Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 202,087 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 310,854 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.87 billion. Bridgestone has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRDCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on BRDCY

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company's core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

Further Reading

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