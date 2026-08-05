Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $3,366,400.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Shellberg sold 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $3,366,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 106,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,174.48. The trade was a 60.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BWB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 302,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,589. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company's stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 827,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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