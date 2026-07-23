Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $774.8350 million for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $191,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,536.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 631,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,124,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,272 shares of the company's stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 372,537 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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