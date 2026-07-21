BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $64.3120 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -237.04%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 812.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 101.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6,025.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital Inc NYSE: BRSP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

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