BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3963 per share and revenue of $3.6606 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,945. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,662,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,302,000 after buying an additional 478,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,595,232 shares of the company's stock worth $396,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,123,865 shares of the company's stock worth $229,339,000 after buying an additional 1,091,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 588,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,095 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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