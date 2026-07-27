Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.7667.

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A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRSL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Brightstar Lottery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brightstar Lottery in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery Price Performance

NYSE:BRSL opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.08. Brightstar Lottery has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brightstar Lottery's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brightstar Lottery during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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