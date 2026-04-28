BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $638.7960 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. BrightView's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 53,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,443. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BrightView from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $11.10 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.68.

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Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Creative Planning grew its position in BrightView by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BrightView by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BrightView by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BrightView by 66.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

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