Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 30,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 39,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRLT

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

Further Reading

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