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Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Brilliant Earth Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brilliant Earth Group shares fell 2.6% to $1.11 in Monday trading, with volume below the stock’s average daily level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: seven analysts rate the stock Hold and one rates it Sell, resulting in a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $1.74 price target.
  • The company matched quarterly EPS expectations at a loss of $0.05 while revenue exceeded estimates ($99.50 million versus $98.16 million); it continues to report negative profitability metrics, including a 0.71% net margin and 18.23% return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 30,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 39,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRLT

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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