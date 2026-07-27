Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.71 and last traded at $195.71, with a volume of 145554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $222,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33,000.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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