Brink's (BCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $1.3634 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Brink's's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brink's to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brink's alerts: Sign Up

Brink's Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. 22,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. Brink's has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $136.37.

Institutional Trading of Brink's

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink's by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink's in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink's by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink's from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink's from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brink's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brink's wasn't on the list.

While Brink's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here