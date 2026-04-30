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Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Brink's logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Brink's announced a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable June 1 to shareholders of record on May 18, implying an annualized dividend of $1.02 and a yield of about 1.0%.
  • The dividend appears well-covered and modestly growing: Brink's has raised its payout for five consecutive years, has a current payout ratio of ~11.3%, and analysts' EPS forecasts imply a future payout ratio near 10.4%.
  • Brink's recently beat quarterly estimates with $2.54 EPS (vs. $2.47 expected) and $1.38B revenue (vs. $1.35B expected) while the stock trades around $106 (1-year range $80.10–$136.37) with a P/E of ~22.6.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Brink's has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Brink's has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink's to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Brink's Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Brink's stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. Brink's has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brink's will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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