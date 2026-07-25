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Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Brink's logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brink's declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on July 27. The stock’s dividend yield is about 0.8%.
  • The company has raised its dividend every year for the last five years, and its payout ratio of 11.3% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Brink's recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.80 per share versus estimates of $1.59 and revenue up 10.3% year over year. Management also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of $1.85 to $2.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brink's.

Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

Brink's has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Brink's has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink's to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Brink's Price Performance

Shares of Brink's stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. Brink's has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink's will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brink's

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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