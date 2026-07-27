Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 1250600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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