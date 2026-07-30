Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 billion-$50.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.3 billion.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Bristol Myers lifted its full-year EPS guidance to $6.75–$7.00 , above the $6.31 analyst consensus, and projected revenue of $49 billion–$50 billion , versus the $47.3 billion consensus. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis, newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers lifted its full-year EPS guidance to , above the $6.31 analyst consensus, and projected revenue of , versus the $47.3 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: The biopharmaceutical company reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 , exceeding the $1.60 consensus estimate by $0.44. Profit and revenue benefited from strong demand for blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Bristol Myers Lifts Outlook as Profit, Revenue Rise

The biopharmaceutical company reported adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $1.60 consensus estimate by $0.44. Profit and revenue benefited from strong demand for blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Positive Sentiment: Newer medicines are gaining importance: Products such as Opdivo and other recently launched treatments are helping offset pressure from Bristol Myers’ older portfolio. Analysts, including Piper Sandler, remain constructive on BMY, while investor attention is also focused on artificial-intelligence drug-discovery opportunities and the company’s dividend-oriented valuation.

Products such as Opdivo and other recently launched treatments are helping offset pressure from Bristol Myers’ older portfolio. Analysts, including Piper Sandler, remain constructive on BMY, while investor attention is also focused on artificial-intelligence drug-discovery opportunities and the company’s dividend-oriented valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline developments remain a watch point: A biotech partner is seeking regulatory approval for a product to be used with BMS’s cancer drug Opdivo. Approval could expand Opdivo’s commercial opportunity, but the regulatory process introduces uncertainty. Replimune Is Locked in a Standoff With Regulators

A biotech partner is seeking regulatory approval for a product to be used with BMS’s cancer drug Opdivo. Approval could expand Opdivo’s commercial opportunity, but the regulatory process introduces uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Legacy-drug declines remain a risk: Bristol Myers continues to face falling revenue from parts of its mature portfolio and future patent expirations. Investors will therefore assess whether newer products can sustain growth as Eliquis and other established medicines face longer-term competitive pressure. Bristol Myers Raises Earnings Guidance as Newer Drugs Drive Big Quarterly Beat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here