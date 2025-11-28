British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,850 Price Target at Citigroup

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company's previous close.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco to an "underperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 4,500.

BATS stock traded up GBX 70.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,410.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,838 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,806. The company has a market capitalization of £96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,988.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,855.61.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

