British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 58.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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