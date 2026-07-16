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British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
British Land logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • British Land shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday, trading as high as GBX 433.20 before closing near GBX 432.60, up from the previous close of GBX 424.80.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of GBX 446.44. Individual targets ranged from GBX 305 to GBX 510.
  • The company reported strong recent earnings, including GBX 28.90 EPS for the quarter, while insiders have also been buying shares in recent weeks.
  • Interested in British Land? Here are five stocks we like better.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433.20 and last traded at GBX 432.60, with a volume of 3068667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 305 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 410 price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 446.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land

British Land Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 403.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.65.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 EPS for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 86.48% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of £523 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other British Land news, insider David Walker bought 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 per share, for a total transaction of £89,244.56. Also, insider Raj Shah purchased 25,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, for a total transaction of £99,429. Insiders have purchased 65,448 shares of company stock worth $27,879,719 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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