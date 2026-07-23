Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:BRX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The company's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 112.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 226,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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