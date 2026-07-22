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Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Brixmor Property Group hit a new 52-week high after Piper Sandler raised its price target from $34 to $40 and reiterated an overweight rating. The stock traded as high as $32.86 during the session.
  • Other analysts have also been generally positive, with recent target increases from KeyCorp, Wells Fargo, and UBS. The stock now carries a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of $33.75.
  • The REIT recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share versus $0.25 expected, alongside revenue of $354.82 million. Management also guided FY 2026 EPS to 2.34–2.37.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.5950, with a volume of 61327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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