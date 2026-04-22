Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $415.05 and last traded at $416.7160, with a volume of 7187525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.17.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $335.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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