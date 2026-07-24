Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2.7% - Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $378.75 and last traded at $381.92. 14,621,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 25,807,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.47.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles frame Broadcom as a leading AI infrastructure beneficiary, suggesting investors still see room for growth and continued demand for its networking and custom chip solutions.

Multiple articles frame Broadcom as a leading AI infrastructure beneficiary, suggesting investors still see room for growth and continued demand for its networking and custom chip solutions. Positive Sentiment: A new market commentary says TSMC’s planned price hikes may highlight Broadcom’s pricing power, since Broadcom is considered one of the larger AI chip players with enough scale to pass along higher manufacturing costs. Article Title

A new market commentary says TSMC’s planned price hikes may highlight Broadcom’s pricing power, since Broadcom is considered one of the larger AI chip players with enough scale to pass along higher manufacturing costs. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in a list of high-ROE stocks to buy, which reinforces the investment case around strong profitability and cash generation. Article Title

Broadcom was included in a list of high-ROE stocks to buy, which reinforces the investment case around strong profitability and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles are more general market or sector commentary, including writeups on semiconductor ETFs and Broadcom’s year-to-date performance versus other technology names, which may support sentiment but do not add much new company-specific news. Article Title

Some articles are more general market or sector commentary, including writeups on semiconductor ETFs and Broadcom’s year-to-date performance versus other technology names, which may support sentiment but do not add much new company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: An investment note highlighting an institutional stake increase in Broadcom adds confidence, but it is not a major fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullerton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here