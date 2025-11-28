Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $403.00 and last traded at $402.89. 13,355,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 25,426,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

