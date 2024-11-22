Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.8% - Here's Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.42 and last traded at $162.56. 2,394,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,229,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.94.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $764.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom's payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here