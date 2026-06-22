Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $391.91 and last traded at $392.13. 25,278,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,371,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.35.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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