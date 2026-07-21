Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.2% - Here's Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $390.58 and last traded at $386.50. 16,549,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,015,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.16.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here