Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.5714.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $149.89 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $271.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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