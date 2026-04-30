Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.05 and last traded at $153.6460, with a volume of 502565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.75.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results topped consensus — adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. $2.63 expected and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B expected; recurring revenues grew ~6% constant currency, and adjusted EPS rose 11% year‑over‑year. Zacks: Beats Q3 Estimates

Q3 results topped consensus — adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. $2.63 expected and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B expected; recurring revenues grew ~6% constant currency, and adjusted EPS rose 11% year‑over‑year. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 guidance: recurring revenue growth now "at or above 7%" (constant currency) and adjusted EPS growth 10–12%; FY EPS range set to $9.41–$9.58, roughly in line with consensus. PR Newswire: Q3 Results & Guidance

Company raised FY‑2026 guidance: recurring revenue growth now "at or above 7%" (constant currency) and adjusted EPS growth 10–12%; FY EPS range set to $9.41–$9.58, roughly in line with consensus. Positive Sentiment: Partnership/innovation — Broadridge is working with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stocks, extending its addressable market in digital asset infrastructure. Decrypt: Ondo Partnership

Partnership/innovation — Broadridge is working with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stocks, extending its addressable market in digital asset infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/resources coverage and detailed materials (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) are available; investors can dig into the call for forward commentary on sales cadence and margin drivers. Company Slide Deck / Press Release

Analyst/resources coverage and detailed materials (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) are available; investors can dig into the call for forward commentary on sales cadence and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Closed sales declined (Q3 closed sales $58M vs. $71M year‑ago; trailing nine months also down), which could signal weaker new booking momentum and weigh on future revenue growth expectations. PR Newswire: Q3 Results

Closed sales declined (Q3 closed sales $58M vs. $71M year‑ago; trailing nine months also down), which could signal weaker new booking momentum and weigh on future revenue growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Margins modestly compressed year‑over‑year (adjusted operating margin down vs. prior period) and some investors may be focused on operating leverage and the path to restoring margins to prior levels. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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