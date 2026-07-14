Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.5%

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.84 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $37,998,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 103,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadstone Net Lease, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadstone Net Lease wasn't on the list.

While Broadstone Net Lease currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here