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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Broadwind Energy logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 111.2% in April to 87,621 shares (about 0.4% of float), leaving a short-interest ratio of roughly 0.9 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed—one Buy, one Hold and one Sell—giving a consensus rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $6.00.
  • Several hedge funds added or increased positions (e.g., Marshall Wace, Renaissance, Dimensional), institutional ownership is 33.27%, and the stock trades near $2.58 with a market cap of ~$60.4M after a recent quarter that missed EPS estimates (-$0.04 vs. -$0.01) but beat on revenue.
  • Interested in Broadwind Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,621 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 41,487 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadwind Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company's stock.

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 77,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.18 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind Energy

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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