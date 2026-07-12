Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 691,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,129. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 123.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 154.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 263,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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