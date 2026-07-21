Brokers Offer Predictions for Ingersoll Rand FY2027 Earnings

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.86.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,781 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,543,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,239,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,224,643,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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